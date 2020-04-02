While we already have MyGov app through which the government is spreading awareness among people about the novel coronavirus, now, a dedicated app has been launched to keep a track on the spread of the virus.

The new app by the Indian government, called Aarogya Setu, uses phone's Bluetooth and location data to check if you have been near a coronavirus infected patient or not.

According to The Next Web, the app determines if you are at risk by comparing your location data with the places with known cases across India.

On the other hand, the app uses the phone's Bluetooth data to tell users if they have been within 6-feet proximity from the coronavirus positive patient. By analysing both data, the app determines the risk level and give you suggestions accordingly.

In case, a user is at high risk, the app will advise him to go for a test at a nearby testing centre and call the toll-free number 1075 immediately. Not just that, the app also gives tips on the preventive measures if a user has been in contact with an affected person or if he has been tested COVID-19 positive.

The app is equipped with a chatbot that answers all the basic questions on coronavirus and tells you if you have symptoms or not. You can also find the helpline numbers for each state in India.

As of now, the app is available for Android users only and can be downloaded from here.