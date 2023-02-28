Remember that Twitter employee, whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor went viral last year? Esther Crawford worked as a director of product management in the company for nearly two years. She had famously promoted ‘sleep-where-you-work’ culture after Elon Musk’s acquisition. We are talking about this picture.

Source: Evan Jones/Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT The viral picture had received backlash for allegedly promoting toxic culture and setting unrealistic expectations of productivity at workplaces. Cut to 2023, Elon Musk-led company has allegedly fired Crawford and now the former employee calls her hard work a “mistake”.

Esther Crawford took to Twitter to express her feelings after being laid-off. Her tweet has gone viral on the platform.

“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake,” Crawford, who goes by the username, @esthercrawford, tweeted yesterday.

“Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” she added.

The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

they fired the lady who was simping for the toxicity and sucking up to Elon by sharing photos of herself sleeping nights at the office??

Never follow malignant narcissists, no amount of compliance is enough, they'll come for you eventually & you won't even have self respect left https://t.co/MTfdfhVGmh — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) February 27, 2023

Women: do not lean in.



Sleeping in the office as a leader sets a horrible precedent for employees to follow and that is an abusive expectation.



This is how you become an abuser of employees yourself. https://t.co/cF3PaEelsx — Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) February 27, 2023

I think a majority of people just feel sorry for you and think of your sleeping on the floor of Twitter only to ultimately be fired an example, not of optimism, but of an allegiance to a system that will only use you with none of that dedication you displayed returning to you. https://t.co/XQq6wm4ccg — Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) February 28, 2023

If I worked at McDonald’s and got fired, i wouldn’t be back the next day having lunch. Why are you still here? https://t.co/IjfAj2Tt9P — Durek (@Dayereck) February 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT idk if you noticed but you are now also on the sidelines girlboss https://t.co/bVfzY3tITs — cait (@punished_cait) February 27, 2023

We actually just have our own jobs, and our own beds that we sleep in. You weren't in the arena, you were in an animal pen. https://t.co/NQVTZV12Pr — Nick Buy My Book Mamatas 🤼‍♂️🏴🧭 (@NMamatas) February 27, 2023

Honey the problem is you kissed a white supremacist’s ass and wanted everyone to think it was a career power move. You’ve earned your scorn. https://t.co/b2MpuqIGG4 — ✡️ Webdev/Author – Feral Jewish Gremlin 🌈👨‍🌾🌻 (@ldragoon) February 27, 2023

I am a workaholic by just about any definition of the word; the Esther Crawford lesson is that if you're going to make your job your life, be careful what job you give your life to https://t.co/BKwlE3tlWV pic.twitter.com/o4KGB2QNTX — Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) February 27, 2023

Blown away by the fact that there are fully grown adults who still believe that hard work and loyalty are the deciding factor in how well you do in corporate America in 2023. https://t.co/EAHnE8Y9dJ — Jeremy Baiman (@jeremybaiman) February 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Nothing says “toxic workplace” like a cheerful gladiator metaphor. Who TF were you slaying? and for who’s amusement? https://t.co/7tlBRhigW7 pic.twitter.com/QIGDjOlU2R — Deranged Covid-Clinger (@ProfKFH) February 27, 2023

What you call "being in the arena" is giving away hundreds of hours of work to a boss who has been laughing at your stupidity and has fired you anyway.https://t.co/8c8TaxljUw — ya está el madrid robando 🇦🇷 (@madrilenys) February 27, 2023

You slept on the floor then got fired



🤡 LOL https://t.co/zew2viSuBa — Normal Rex (@NormalzzRex) February 27, 2023

For the unversed, Evan Jones, a product manager of the company, had shared Crawford’s picture in November last year. In the photo, Crawford can be seen curled up in a sleeping bag on the floor while covering her eyes with a sleep mask. “When you need something from your boss at Elon twitter,” Jones had tweeted back then. To which, Crawford responded saying, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Back then, Crawford had defended the criticism saying, “hard things require sacrifice”.

Check out her old tweets:

I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

What do you think of this?