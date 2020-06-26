The world of automobiles is fascinating, enthralling and exciting all at once. With a million options to choose from, we're certainly one of the luckiest when it comes to choices. And when we have choices, we want the best for us.

It goes without saying that ŠKODA AUTO is a brand that has always been close to our hearts with its huge variety of premium cars to choose from.

Even though the world is going through unprecedented times, ŠKODA AUTO held up to its promise of continuing to deliver the best of the best choices for us, by virtually unveiling three of its cars.

The one that stood out the most was the stunning ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI, a one of its kind model, defining urbane class and sleekness. I mean, just look at it! And here's why everyone's talking about it!

1. Exeptional cars come at fabulous prices.

The stunner RAPID 1.0 TSI is available at an attractive introductory ex-showroom price of ₹ 7.49 Lakh, nationwide, taking forward the ‘One Nation. One Price.’ philosophy that ŠKODA has always stood by.

2. Great power and excellent fuel efficiency all in one package.

The 1.0 TSI engine, is central to ŠKODA's BS VI powertrain and fuel strategy, It's known to offer exceptional power output (110 PS) and excellent fuel economy (18.97 kmpl). Vrooming straight into our hearts!

3. The rich, sleek and ultra-modern interiors.

The new RAPID Style, and Monte Carlo feature a 20.32 cm ŠKODA Android infotainment system, cruise control, 4 airbags, multifunctional steering wheel and so much more!

4. A stunner to look at.

All the variants are, without a doubt stunners to look at. The RAPID style comes with dark green glasses with infrared cut that stand out, LED daytime running lights, window chrome garnish and chrome handles making all of us swoon.

5. Safety and comfort.

Safety has always been a priority with ŠKODA AUTO's premium cars. The RAPID Style comes with 4 airbags, while the other variants have 2 airbags each for maximum safety. On the other hand the breathtaking designs seamlessly blend in with luxury resulting in maximum comfort.

6. Elegant exteriors.

The variants come with one of a kind alloy wheels, glossy black ORVMs. Monte Carlo comes with quartz-cut projector headlamps, the ONYX on the other hand, with a cool chrome radiator grille and other striking features specific to both the variants. We certainly can't wait to test drive these. *starry-eyed*

7. A benchmark design like no other.

The RAPID is ŠKODA AUTO's best seller in the domestic market setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, and spaciousness.

