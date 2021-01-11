Humans are funny creatures. We dread Mondays and yet we always vow to start something new like exercising, eating healthy, or learning a new skill with the same old dialogue "I'll start on Monday." But you know what's the biggest Monday of all? The first of January. I mean, where's the lie? Every year as soon as we're in the last week of December we all swear to get ourselves back together. Turning over a new leaf with the whole "new year, new me" attitude.

This year was no different. And considering the year we had in 2020, we all decided to take it up a notch didn't we? Well, so did the biggest, coolest brands out there!

With #IndiasTop2021Resolutions trending on Twitter, we realised that none other than Flipkart with their newest campaign was urging us and fellow brands like Tinder, Cure.fit, and SonyLIV amongst others to reveal our new year's resolutions. And if we did so, they'd reveal theirs.

So much so, even our favourite influencers like Karan Tacker, Rannvijay Singh, and even Kusha Kapila amongst several others took to their social media to reveal their resolutions while urging all of us to do the same!

The Big Reveal happened when they later on spilled the beans on Flipkart’s BIG Resolution which is launching the new Flipkart Smart Pack Plan! They went on to say that Flipkart Smart Pack is the ONLY Plan that will solve all our 2021 resolutions having officially launched on their app and mobile sites.



Hand in glove with other brands, the Flipkart Smart Pack plan is about getting 100% Moneyback* on the smartphone of your choice while you will only pay for your favourite subscription services like SonyLIV, ZEE5, Tinder, Gaana, amongst several others when you buy your next NEW smartphone on Flipkart.

So, while we wondered what the hype was all about, we have to say that we thoroughly enjoyed this crazy banter between the top brands on social media. And definitely weren't disappointed when we found out.

So, what are you waiting for? Don't be shy to add that smartphone to your 2021 check list! For more information click here!

