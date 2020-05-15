With more than 1.6 billion active users, WhatsApp is currently one of the most used instant messaging platform around the world. The wide range of features and ease of use makes it a wise choice for smartphone users.

While most people use the service for personal communication, WhatsApp also offers a business version of the service. It can be used to create a catalogue to showcase products and services. Not just that, WhatsApp has recently added a feature which can be used to schedule messages.

Scheduled messages are also known as set away messages. To schedule massages, go to app settings> Business Settings> Away Message. Now, turn on Send Away Message and enter the message that you want to send.

Select Custom Schedule and click on Recipients. Here, select the recipients to whom you want to send the message and tap Save.

Keep in mind that, the messages are only sent if your phone has an active Internet connection. This is a much-appreciated feature which most of the WhatsApp users would want to enjoy on the main platform.