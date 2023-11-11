In association with Asian Paints

For me, Diwali is all about setting the festive vibe. My checklist to make every Diwali LIT starts with aesthetics, you must have the right lights, the right amount of diyas, rangoli that makes every neighbour jealous and last but definitely not the least, the perfect lanterns. Even though I would like to take all the credit for it, all of this is done under the watchful gaze of my mother. Of course, no Diwali is perfect without the entire family getting together, cousins, uncles, grandparents, extended relatives, etc. And with so many people up and about, the emotions are always running high in my household and so is the possibility of my mood changing.

This is why when I stumbled upon the Mera Wala Mood microsite by Asian Paints I thought it was the perfect time to match my aesthetic game with my mood. Oh but before I tell you what my experience was, I must first tell you what the Asian Paints Mera Wala mood microsite is all about because honestly it truly blew my mind.

At its heart, Mera Wala Mood is driven by a simple thought, while festivals are times of joy and celebration, they also evoke a myriad of emotions for various reasons. The campaign celebrates the idea that our homes are more than just structures; they are living extensions of our moods and emotions and support the person through all the various moods that they experience during the festive season. Asian Paints brought this idea to life through the Mera Wala Mood microsite. It scans your face, detects your mood (better than your BFF or partner) and suggests what colour goes with it. Not just that for every mood, there’s a unique film that is accompanied by a poem about home that will honestly fill your heart up. So I decided to put it to the test and here’s what I learned.

I don’t know about you guys, but the one thing that always brings a smile to my face is shopping, and Diwali shopping is my FAVOURITE. So, the moment I found out my mom and I were heading to get our Diwali outfits I was instantly grinning from ear to ear. Happy as a kid in a candy store. This was the perfect time to click my first picture.

The moment it captured my smile it unlocked yellow, the colour of happiness. Truly passing the vibe check test and that too with a heartwarming film that had me grinning even wider than before.

The happiness was short-lived though because my sister, who stays away from us and was supposed to come home for Diwali, cancelled at the last minute. If you’ve grown up fighting for mithai with your sibling all your life then you too will get the pain of not celebrating the best time of the year with them. I captured my now-changed mood with another selfie through the Mera Wala Mood microsite.

The colour of my sadness was Grey but the film that followed it truly healed my heart. That sadness can always be healed and my sister is just a video call away from being a part of my Diwali!

I even got to test out the colour of my least favourite mood during Diwali. Annoyance! Yep, watching children ruin the rangoli you have spent hours intricately creating can do that to you! So, I quickly turned to the Mera Wala Mood microsite and took a picture!

And Asian Paints hit the spot with the vibe check! Red, that’s the colour of anger is what they showed me, along with a film that turned my angry frown upside down.

It doesn’t end with just three colours though, Asian Paints knows you have many moods and they have a colour to match every mood, trust me I tested them all! However, now it’s time for you to tell us what your Mera Wala Mood is. All you have to do is click on this microsite link and test it out for yourself!

And if you need any more motivation then this beautiful film should do the trick for you!