Imagine walking into a bank and being greeted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan — well, almost! If you’re thinking it’s a movie set or a daydream, well it’s not. It’s IDFC FIRST Bank’s latest game-changer, an AI-powered holographic version of Big B himself in an interactive, touch-enabled digital form, ready to answer (almost) all your banking queries. The first of these futuristic machines is live at the Juhu branch in Mumbai. Yup, banking just got way more interesting and it’s safe to say that this move by IDFC FIRST Bank seems like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. How cool is that?

This next-generation Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device is a touch-enabled marvel that lets you interact with Amitabh Bachchan’s digital avatar. Want to know about zero-fee banking? Curious about Monthly Interest Credits or the Current Account BRAVO feature? Big B’s got you covered, with more features coming soon. It’s like having a personal banking assistant—only cooler!

Now looking at this you might think how did they pull this off? Well, in 2024 nothing is possible without collaboration. That’s why IDFC FIRST Bank teamed up with Ikonz Studios to make this vision into a reality. The hologram’s interactions are smooth, informative, and pretty damn fun!

In case you’re not in Mumbai, IDFC FIRST Bank plans for you as well! The bank is planning to bring this Bachchan experience to more branches nationwide. It’s gonna be like the Amitabh Bachchan nationwide tour but for your banking needs. This move by IDFC FIRST Bank is a step forward in making banking more personal, accessible, and straight-up fun. So don’t waste your time and go check out this cool feature and be part of this banking family!