With Parag Agarwal being named as the CEO of Twitter last night, another feather was added in the Indian hat of glory. Over the years, Indians have progressively ascended the corporate ladder, benefiting the world's largest companies.

Well, we aren't beating our own drums, it seems like Elon Musk thinks the same.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Keep reading as we bring to you the list of Indians who have been engaged in the development and marketing management of many life changing companies.

1. Parag Agrawal - CEO, Twitter

Parag Agrawal, Twitter's Chief Technology Officer, has been named the company's next CEO, succeeding Jack Dorsey. He had achieved the 77th position in the IIT joint entrance exams and had subsequently enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Following the completion of his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford, Agrawal joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011.

2. Chet Kamath - CEO and Managing Director, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Chet Kamat joined Oracle in 2010 after serving as the Managing Director, India for Symphony Technology Group. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Mumbai as well as a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

3. Arvind Krishna - CEO, IBM Group

Arvind Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has worked with IBM for more than two decades. Krishna's skill earned him the attention he deserved after receiving his PhD in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. On 31st January 2020, he took over as the new CEO of the IBM Group, succeeding Virginia Rometty.

4. Anshu Jain, President of Cantor Fitzgerald

Born on 7th January 1963, Anshuman Jain a British Indian business executive has been the president of the American financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017. From June 2012 until July 2015, he served as the Global Co-CEO and Co-Chairman of Deutsche Bank. He earned a BA in economics from the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1983. He subsequently relocated to the United States at the age of 19 and got his MBA in finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Isenberg School of Management in 1985.

5. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google LLC & Alphabet INC

Pichai Sundararajan is an Indian-American business executive who joined Google in 2004. Following the departures of Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the now-promoted CEO of Alphabet was hired as a management executive. He was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is a distinguished alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and Stanford University in California.

6. Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo

This Indian-American business executive has served as the CEO of Diageo, a FTSE 100 British multinational alcoholic beverages company, succeeding Paul S. Walsh, since 1 July 2013. He was born in Pune in July 1959 and is the son of Manuel Menezes, who was the chairman of the Indian Railway Board.

7. Satya Nadella - CEO, Microsoft

Satya Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad and used to be in charge of building and running Microsoft's computer platforms, has been the company's CEO since 2014. Nadella earned his M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after finishing his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering in Hyderabad. Satya Nadella was born into a modest Telugu household and worked for Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft.

8. Laxman Narasimhan - CEO, Reckitt Benckiser

Laxman Narasimhan became the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser in September 2019 after leading PepsiCo as their Chief Commercial Officer. Laxman earned an MA from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School after completing his engineering degree in Pune. He is a multilingual orator with the ability to speak up to six languages.

9. Shantanu Narayen - CEO, Adobe Inc

Shantanu Narayen, who was born in Hyderabad, has been the CEO and Chairman of Adobe Inc. since 2007. Narayen earned an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, after getting a bachelor's degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad. Narayen was born to diligent parents and rose through the ranks at Apple before joining Adobe.

10. George Curian - CEO, NetApp

George Curian became Chairman and CEO of NetApp in June 2015 after holding several positions at companies such as Akamai Technologies and Oracle. He was born in Kerala's Kottayam district and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, before leaving six months later to attend Princeton University and earn his MBA degree.

11. Ajaypal Singh Banga - CEO, Mastercard

Ajay Banga, the son of former Indian Lieutenant General Harbhajan Singh Banga, has been a Mastercard pioneer since the 1990s. Ajaypal Singh Banga was named the new CEO in April 2010 after managing them as President and COO. Banga is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Delhi University, and has served as head of the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

12. Sanjay Mehrotra - CEO, Micron Technology

Mehrotra is a true pioneer in the non-volatile semiconductor memory business, with over 30 years of expertise. Mehrotra was named Micron Technology's new CEO in February 2017 after co-founding SanDisk in 1988 and serving as its President and CEO until 2016. He is a graduate of BITS Pilani and holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. He is from Delhi.

13. Jayshree Ullal - CEO, Arista Networks

Jayshree Ullal is an American millionaire entrepreneur who has been the CEO of Arista Networks since 2008. She was born in London and raised in New Delhi. She earned her master's degree in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University after graduating from San Francisco State University. She was designated one of the top five most influential people in the networking sector by Forbes magazine in 2010.

14. Nikesh Arora - CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Since June 2018, Nikesh Arora has been the CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Nikesh joined the SoftBank Group as President in 2014 after serving as a Google executive. Nikesh, who came from the air force, worked hard for his accomplishment and is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU, and Boston College, Northeastern University.

15. Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis

Vasant Narasimhan is the CEO of Novartis, a global healthcare company. He is an Indian American doctor by profession. He earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago, followed by an MD from Harvard Medical School and a master's degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government. In the year 2005, he joined Novartis.

Dominating the biggest companies in the world, Indian talent is indeed remarkable!