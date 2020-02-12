We have seen a lot of 5G enabled high-end flagship smartphones in 2019, however, due to unavailability of the supported network, none of them made it to the Indian market.

Finally, Vivo's sub-brand, iQoo, announced its entry into the Indian smartphone market with a teaser of a phone which could be India's first 5G enabled smartphone.

Through a post by the official iQoo Weibo handle, the company has announced that the 5G ready phone will be launched on February 25th in the Chinese market, which means we can expect it to arrive in India very soon.



While the company is yet to reveal more information about it, we have a few leaked details about the upcoming phone.

The leaked image shows the alleged iQoo 3 which is placed alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone is expected to have a flat-screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. For better thermal management, the phone is teased to have liquid cooling technology.

The iQoo 3 is tipped to support a 6.44-inch full-HD+ OLED punch-hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 48MP rear camera and a 4,410mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

If rumours are to be believed, iQoo 3 could be a very good competitor against some high-end phones of 2020 in the Indian market.