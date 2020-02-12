We have seen a lot of 5G enabled high-end flagship smartphones in 2019, however, due to unavailability of the supported network, none of them made it to the Indian market.
Finally, Vivo's sub-brand, iQoo, announced its entry into the Indian smartphone market with a teaser of a phone which could be India's first 5G enabled smartphone.
The leaked image shows the alleged iQoo 3 which is placed alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone is expected to have a flat-screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. For better thermal management, the phone is teased to have liquid cooling technology.
The iQoo 3 is tipped to support a 6.44-inch full-HD+ OLED punch-hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 48MP rear camera and a 4,410mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.
If rumours are to be believed, iQoo 3 could be a very good competitor against some high-end phones of 2020 in the Indian market.