Instagram's Explore feature has been reset again with random pictures of nature, birds, random wedding photos. Again!

Needless to say, if this hasn't happened to you, there's no need to be worried, except when it inevitably happens again, you might be in the line of fire.

And yeah, it happens more often than you think!

hey @instagram why the fuck is my whole explore page photography pictures i was looking for wholesome memes pic.twitter.com/1rXcAM65nm — bitch (@erashleek) November 20, 2018

Everyone who's going through this right now is obviously very pissed about it.

why is my instagram explore page not filled with anime edits and saiki memes anymore?! i might cry#instagramdown#instagram pic.twitter.com/LaAcZCdjYX — anime.whor3 (@anime_whor3_501) November 21, 2021

Why is my Instagram explore suddenly look like this? What is this nonsense! It's been looking like this since hours now. Does anyone else have also faced the same problem ever? #Instagram pic.twitter.com/fbGTlJzEUD — 🦋 (@Prits098) November 20, 2021

my instagram explore page reset and im fucking pissed where the FUCK are my shitposts — Noah (@EpicAbove) November 20, 2021

my instagram got FUCKED all of the memes on my explore page are gone, it’s all just fan art and women… WHERE ARE THE GODDAMN MEMES — Ben (@Ben_from_Canada) November 19, 2021

And Instagram doesn't seem to care. So why is it like this and what could we do?

Technically, the last time it happened, Facebook had said that this was a server bug. So if it's anything like last time, it should revert back to normal in a few days.

You can also try logging in and out, refreshing repeatedly, uninstall-install, smash the phone a couple of times like you would with the TV remote. Unfortunately, these solutions won't work for everyone and there's a little chance that that customised feed won't ever come back!

But we don't know that for sure. So, for now, enjoy the nice locations you will never visit in real life. In the meantime, remember that it's nice to bury your head in the sand for a while. It's peaceful. Enjoy till it lasts. Like these guys:

My Instagram explore page just made me cry wtf dude 😭 THEY'RE THE SAME pic.twitter.com/Z2Q0DjNdcu — Bru♡ (@bru_witchy) November 21, 2021

instagram can be peaceful when your explore page looks like this pic.twitter.com/4izpbnxuBx — Liz ✿ | lime skittle (@ElizabethRenzie) November 21, 2021

Please note, the reels seem to be unaffected by this. So, you'll still see all those influencers you have been stalking.