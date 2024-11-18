In association with Intuit

We’re about to dive deep into the magical world of Intuit—the brains behind QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma (and even our fav email newsletter platform, Mailchimp). While low-key revolutionizing the world of fintech, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, integrating GenAI into its product portfolio for more than 5 years.

With 16 offices in 7 countries including India, Intuit’s been making waves, snagging a spot on the ‘Fortune 100 Best Companies’ list and even winning the ‘Best Data Science Firm to Work For’ award in India. So, naturally, we had to get the inside scoop from the tech geniuses themselves. What’s it really like to work at Intuit? Let’s find out!

Impact that actually matters

One of the most important drivers of work at Intuit is the real-world impact it creates for its customers. Whether it’s about tweaking code to delight customers or building mind-blowing AI features, techies at Intuit are making a difference. Many of them believe it isn’t just a single “Aha! moment” but an amalgamation of many such instances.

For many Intuit technologists, it leads to finding their purpose in their technology-related work.

Maida Iftikhar, who started as an intern and is now a full-time engineer at Intuit, recalls an inspiring moment while working on a voice assistant bot. “As an intern, I saw the opportunity to take charge and tackle challenges head-on. I developed and executed a stream processing pipeline that efficiently collected and analyzed vital engagement data.

“Who knew that solving customer frustration could be so exhilarating?” she quips.

The data represents people and their experiences. “It’s a lesson I still apply today, knowing that with just one idea and some hard work, I can make a real difference in driving customer satisfaction and engagement,” she adds.

Aurobindo Munagala, a Senior Software Engineer at Intuit, thrives on taking on the most complex tech hurdles. “It’s deeply satisfying to be able to solve tricky problems at scale and see them helping solve customer pain points,” he says. “I worked on building on top of an open source project that helped analyze and categorize app crashes at scale. This cut down countless hours of painstaking analysis and ensured the product was robust to failures.”

While analyzing the underlying code, troubleshooting bugs, and tweaking the product make Intuit’s offerings technically brilliant, it’s the resolution of the end customer’s pain points that matter the most to its employees. This consistent customer obsession is what makes Intuit stand apart from competition.

Jasleen Kaur, a Software Engineer at Intuit, discovered her true calling in tech while working on an incredibly rewarding project. “We focused on customer empathy to better understand their needs, which helped us design and develop a product that really resonated with them. Receiving positive feedback from customers was the ultimate reward for us,” she explains.

Breaking down silos, building up results

With teams scattered across the globe, collaboration and teamwork is Intuit’s secret weapon. With Intuit’s open culture, everyone’s voice is heard, from the newest intern to the seasoned pro. Cross-functional teams work together to break down silos.

“Our one-Intuit mindset stands out when it comes to solving customers’ problems,” says Punam Goswami, a Principal Software Engineer at Intuit. “What has worked best is to do a lot of brainstorming sessions and encourage everyone on the team to voice out their opinions.”

Collaboration at Intuit sounds like a potluck dinner, where everyone brings their best dish and creates a feast of ideas!

“We incorporate a touch of old-school charisma by using whiteboards and chat platforms. Our continuous feedback loops—both from our internal stakeholders and our users keeps us aligned with our goals and fosters a growth mindset, where every challenge is seen as a learning opportunity,” says Maida.

Every techie is a leader in the making

Intuit’s unwavering dedication to excellence is not limited to crafting unparalleled financial tools alone. The organization takes great pride in nurturing and empowering leaders, while serving as a platform for employees to take ownership and deliver nothing short of their very best.

Engineers of all levels get to participate in shaping the product roadmap and brainstorming innovative features that push the envelope–just a few of the many exciting things they do at Intuit.

Maida recalls a memorable moment as an intern and how Intuit’s India leadership made her feel seen. “During an important event launch, the India site leader invited interns to lift the red cloth covering a poster. That jaw-dropping gesture made it clear that every single person in the room, regardless of role or experience, is valued and has a contribution to make.”

Intuit’s entrepreneurial mindset is sharpened through initiatives such as Global Engineering Days.

“This week is specifically dedicated to innovation and cross-functional collaboration across teams. By encouraging employees to experiment and take risks, Intuit has created an environment that inspires creativity, innovation, and growth,” said Jasleen Kaur, crediting such programs for developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

Formula for cutting edge innovation

Intuit’s work culture is all about supporting each other and having a blast while you’re at it. Maida loves the open and encouraging environment where everyone’s ideas are welcome. “No matter your level, it’s a culture that promotes both individual contributions and collective ownership and you can share your thoughts without any fear of judgment.” she says.

And when it’s time to unwind, Intuit employees have a good balance of work and play. Aurobindo spills the tea on their epic fun: “Impromptu foosball matches, awesome campus events (we even had a professional photoshoot booth where we recreated memes!), and hackathon weeks – it’s the perfect way to de-stress!”

“I believe that this is something that should be replicated everywhere else, as it can help prevent burnout and promote a more fulfilling work experience,” adds Jasleen.

Working with cutting-edge GenAI is cool enough, but Intuit takes it to the next level with its awesome teamwork, innovative leaders, and a work culture that’s off the charts. If you’re a techie looking for a company that values your skills and helps you grow, Intuit is the place to be.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over. to their careers page and apply now! (Don’t forget to tell them Scoopwhoop sent you 😉)