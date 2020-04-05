The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut down businesses in most parts of the world. While the Apple stores are closed in many countries, the company has re-opened all the stores in China once again.

In order to boost sales after a long lockdown in China and to make way for upcoming iPhone 12, Apple is reportedly offering huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11 lineup.

According to Suning Tesco’s official website, MyDrivers, the prices of the iPhone 11 series is slashed by 500 Yuan (₹5,387) for the base model of iPhone 11, for iPhone 11 Pro, the price is down by 1,200 Yuan (₹12,929) and 1,600 Yuan (₹17,239) for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

After the price cut, the base model iPhone 11 64GB starts at 4,999 Yuan (₹53,863), while the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is selling at 8,699 Yuan (₹93,731) and iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at 9,599 Yuan (₹1,03,428) for 64GB model.

In contrast, the Indian pricing for iPhone 11 series is more expensive by ₹3,400 to ₹4,200, where the cheapest model is available for ₹68,300.

On the other hand, the base model of the iPhone 11 Pro now costs ₹1,06,600. Similarly, the cheapest model of iPhone 11 Pro Max is available for ₹1,17,100.

However, it is worth noting that China is one of the most important markets for Apple iPhones. With huge discount offers, Apple is looking to resume sales with a bang and have iPhone 11 inventory clear-out before introducing the next iPhone model.

On the other side, India is more focussed on value-centric devices which is why even at the time Indians are buying way more iPhones than ever, it still isn't a high volume market for Apple. The price hike in India was also a direct result of the increase in the GST rate from 12% to 18%.