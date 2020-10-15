Recently, Apple launched the iPhone 12 family. This includes 4 new phones - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The details of the entire line of smartphones are available on the Apple India online store and their prices range from ₹69,900 to ₹1,60,000.

Soon after the launch of iPhone 12, the prices of old Apple phones have dropped significantly. This is what we know so far.

While iPhone 11 (64GB) which was earlier available in India for ₹68,300 has now dropped to ₹54,900, the 128GB model costs ₹59,990. It was earlier priced at ₹73,600.

The price of iPhone SE, which was the latest among Apple's phones, has also reduced to ₹39,900 for the 64GB variant and ₹44,900 for the 128GB.

The drop in the prices of iPhone 11 has been far greater than that of iPhone SE.

Apple is apparently no longer selling its top-notch models - iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - on its official website.

iPhone XR that was launched in 2018, has also seen reduction in its cost. It's 64GB variant is now available at ₹47,900 as compared to ₹52,500 earlier. And the 128GB variant can be bought for ₹52,900 instead of ₹57,800.

iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR are now available on Apple India online store at the revised prices. As part of its Diwali offer, Apple is giving a free pair of AirPods with the iPhone 11 if you buy it from its online store.

And, if you are looking for extra discounts, several other websites are offering these models at further reduced prices in their upcoming sale.