It's that time of the season again! Apple, at their much-awaited California Streaming event, uncovered a bunch of products namely the new iPhone 13 series, new iPad, iPad Mini and Watch Series 7.

It is also implied that with the debut of iPhone 13, Apple has slashed the prices of other iPhones.

It comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. The new iPhone goes on sale from September 24, with pre-orders beginning at 5.30 pm on September 17.

Soon after the iPhone 13 launch, the cost of other iPhones received a price cut in India. Keep reading to discover the current prices of all the existing iPhones in India.

(Note: The prices mentioned are as per 15th September 2021 and might fluctuate).

As per the revised pricing on the Apple India Online Store, the iPhone 12 price in India is now at Rs.66,999. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also available for Rs.59,999, Rs.1,15,900 and Rs.1,06,900 respectively.

According to the updated pricing, the iPhone 11 now costs Rs.44,999. Whereas, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs.79,899 and Rs.87,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs.41,999. iPhone XS Max is for Rs.69,586 and you can purchase iPhone XS Rs.59,999.

Now, Apple iPhone X is available for Rs.64,789 only.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will cost you Rs.22,998 and Rs.29,999 respectively.

Get an Apple iPhone 7 Plus for Rs.26,999 and iPhone 7 for Rs.13,999.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) is currently priced at Rs.16,999.

Currently, Apple iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 will cost you Rs.23,999 and Rs.9,099 respectively.

Surprisingly, Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c and iPhone 5 is currently priced at Rs.4,999, Rs.8,499 and Rs.4,399.

Our good old Apple iPhone 4S and iPhone 4 can now be purchased at Rs.7,999 and Rs.13,999 respectively.

We've reached to the point where it all started. Apple iPhone 3GS and the Apple iPhone is available for Rs.12,950 and Rs.10,850 respectively.

