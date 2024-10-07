The Apple iPhone 16 series is the talk of the town. Apple enthusiasts, tech experts, and users have flooded the Apple stores and pictures of the long queues must have made it to your feed. While many of us were applying the best formulas to get discounts, this Reddit user made waves after sharing their story of purchasing iPhone for just ₹27,000!

In a now-viral post on r/CreditCardsIndia, user Wild_Muscle3506 made the internet do a double-take by sharing a screenshot of his ‘too good to be true’ purchase. The post features a screenshot showing the user paying only ₹26,970 from their credit card and ₹62,930 via points for the Apple iPhone 16-256 GB series. Yes, you read that right – points earned from credit card purchases. This unexpected deal left netizens shocked, while some of them were happy for the user, many of them wanted to know the code to the jackpot.

Apparently, the user used the HDFC Credit Card ‘Infinia’ to accumulate points and then purchased the phone from the HDFC SmartBuy Portal.

Users started pouring their questions, one after the other. One Redditor asked “Congratulations! Approx how much spends did you do to accumulate 62930 Points?”, to which the user replied “About 15L”.

A few Redditors also congratulated him on his purchase and shared their experiences too.

In another comment, a user commented, “It makes me feel how little I know about credit cards and I was so dumb assuming that credit cards are scams”, representing all of us who underestimated the power of credit cards.

A deal of a lifetime, this user totally deserves his hard-earned points and enjoy the fruit.