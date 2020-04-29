A few days after Reliance Jio signed a $5.7 billion (₹43,574 Cr.) deal with Facebook to expand the reach of JioMart, the service went live in some suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

According to India Today, for the wide reach of the service, Jio has tied up with small businesses and small grocery stores which will directly connect the customers with the seller. JioMart enables a user to place an order for essential products through WhatsApp which currently has more than 400 million users in India.

Here's how a user can place an order on JioMart.

To place your order through JioMart, save WhatsApp number 88500 08000 in your contact and send 'Hi'. Soon, you will receive a message that reads "Welcome to JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service."

This message will also contain a shopping link which will be valid for 30 minutes. Open the link and fill your details like name, phone number, area and locality. Filling all the information will direct you to the page with grocery items.

Once you have selected your prefered items, JioMart will send you an invoice with the store's address and location of the store. As soon as the order gets ready, you will receive an SMS from the store. You need to visit the store, pay in cash and take away the grocery.

As of now, the service covers only a limited area in Mumbai, however, it is expected to reach other cities later this year.