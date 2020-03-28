With the launch date getting closer, as usual, we have started getting the leaks and rumours about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

And here comes your very first look at an official press render showing the #OnePlus8Pro from all angles + final specs sheet!



One behalf of my Friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/1bNUUVvYJf pic.twitter.com/zJr8i2MoOE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 26, 2020

According to News18, the company is expected to launch its upcoming phones on April 15th. Another leak reveals almost all the specifications of the much-awaited phones.

Among all the leaked information, two of the most awaited features are the IP68 certification and the support for fast wireless charging. Recently tipster Ishan Agarwal shared a list of all the specifications.

According to the list, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which will support the 5G network. While the Pro model will feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the non-pro model will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz display.

Both the phones will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM options. However, the Pro model will offer the latest LPDDR5 RAM, while the non-pro model will use LPDDR4X RAM.

Talking about the cameras, the Pro model will feature a 48MP+48MP+8MP+5MP rear camera setup with a 16MP front camera sensor. On the other hand, the non-pro model will have a 48MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

This time we might see a significant jump in the battery where the Pro model will sport a 4,510mAh with the support of 30W wireless charging and the non-pro model will come with 4,300mAh battery.

OnePlus is known to increase the prices of its newer models every year and it would be interesting to see at what price the company launches its upcoming phones in India.