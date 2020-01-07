With the world slowly moving towards foldable display phones, Lenovo has decided to launch a laptop with a foldable display.

According to The Verge, at CES 2020, Lenovo has announced its latest foldable laptop called ThinkPad X1 Fold which will be available later this year. The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED display panel and currently runs on Windows 10 Pro with Windows 10X coming soon.

According to The Indian Express, Lenovo is bringing a new form factor to the PC space as the ThinkPad X1 Fold will be the world's first functional PC to feature a folding OLED display.

With ThinkPad X1, users will have the option to get a Bluetooth compatible mini keyboard which can be wirelessly charged. A large foldable display of this laptop offers a lot of orientations and options to figure out how to use it in the best possible way.

Lenovo's foldable display laptop will be priced at $2,499 when it starts to ship later this year.