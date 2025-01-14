While the world is yet adjusting to smartphones and their updating technologies, Mark Zuckerberg has shared his scary prediction about the end of smartphones. His bold anticipation of smartphones coming to an end has created significant buzz in the tech industry. But more than that, his idea of what will replace mobile phones is even more thrilling (and scary).

In the latest episode with Joe Rogan, an American podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television host on his podcast platform, The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg spoke about Meta’s Orion augmented reality glasses and how smart glasses will change our way of interacting. Sharing his ideas, he said, “We’re going to have glasses, and we’re going to be able to be here, and I’m going to be able to, you know, text my wife or friends or something. Or text AI and get an answer to something. Like, if I forgot something while we were talking, I could just text AI – okay, I just did that. You’re just sitting there, totally discreet, with glasses, and the answer just comes to you”.

Talking to Joe, he explained how smartphones limit interactions, saying, “We have our phones, but, you know, it’s like they take you away from the physical environment around you. You’re kind of sucked into this little screen. I think in the future, as our computing platforms evolve into more of a glasses or even contact lens form factor, the internet will get overlaid onto the physical world. It won’t be like we have the physical world and then all our digital stuff through this tiny little window. Instead, all your attention will stay on the world, where the physical and virtual elements are seamlessly overlaid together.”

It isn’t the first time Meta CEO has admired the technology behind smart glasses and predicted the end of smartphones. Zuckerberg has reportedly predicted that within the next decade, smartphones will be taken over by smart glasses in terms of popularity and practicality. In a past podcast with Cleo Abram, Mark Zuckerberg stated that AR glasses can be the next major platform after phones.

What Does It Mean For You And Me?

Honestly, this might seem a little far-fetched but so was the idea of smartphones and video-calling to our parents back in the 90s. Neither of them thought that we could talk to our loved ones no matter where they were sitting. Technology is upgrading itself each day and the new future is here in the form of glasses. I remember seeing Tony Stark and Devi Lal Singh (Kick) using their hands in the air to build their ideas, I believe it wouldn’t be very far that I can see people in the streets doing the same, wearing AR Glasses. And let’s not forget, VR Headsets are already here.

While some of us may not be the early adopters of technology, chances are we will soon see it around us and in the next few decades even use it actively. It will make technology more accessible, seamless, and well-integrated into our daily lives – just by wearing it. There will be hands-free interaction, real-time information, and immersive gaming and entertainment experiences.

Honestly, to me, it sounds a little scary to let go of my smartphone and get a pair of glasses to do the same. It will also mean that these glasses will have even more access to my daily life and activities, thus increasing the risk of privacy and intrusion. It will reduce face-to-face interactions and instead increase isolation, cognitive overload, social awkwardness and detachment, something that we are already struggling to solve with smartphones. Along with that, it also hints towards addiction, 24/7 connectivity to the internet, and the digital divide due to its initial costs.

Well, looks like the future won’t remain in our pockets anymore.