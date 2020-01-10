In the ever-so-fascinating world of futuristic automobiles, there has been a new addition after Elon Musk's much-expected Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in November, 2019.
According to Tech Crunch, the world premiere of the autonomous electric vehicle, based on James Cameron's movie Avatar, was hosted with a motive to show how man and machine can merge and live responsibly in nature.
Amongst myriad other concept cars, presented at the giant tech trade show in Las Vegas, the outrageous Vision AVTR stood out due to its bionic flaps and sleek model.
That's because according to Ola Källenius, the head of Mercedes-Benz, the Vision AVTR is just for showcasing a brilliant concept.
Show cars are here to spark our imagination, just like science fiction movies do.
Talking about the vehicle's design and features - the concept car has no steering wheel or pedals because it is autonomous.
Once inside, you can maneuver the entire car by touching the center console.
The best deal is that the vehicle is made from completely sustainable materials. The insides are all organic and completely vegan.
Giving the vehicle additional stability, the Vision AVTR can move sideways by 30 degrees and is quite agile than ordinary cars or trucks.
Though an absolute beast on paper, it is yet to be seen whether a possible projection of it will be made available for purchase or not.