Pandemic introduced us to a technological reset, many weren't ready for, particularly when it came to cyber security.

As per the new research from NordPass, the most commonly used password in India is "password." This is despite repeated warnings from police departments and other agencies to use strong passwords that are difficult to parse.

NordPass, a global password manager, analyzed passwords from 50 nations and the time it takes to crack each one.

It was discovered that the most widely used password in India was "password," followed by 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, and abc123.

The efficiency of a password against hacking and guesses is measured by its password strength. The Mumbai Police Department is one of many police departments that have issued repeated warnings about the risks of using weak passwords for online security. 

What's your password? Don't let us know in the comments below!