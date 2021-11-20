Pandemic introduced us to a technological reset, many weren't ready for, particularly when it came to cyber security.

As per the new research from NordPass, the most commonly used password in India is "password." This is despite repeated warnings from police departments and other agencies to use strong passwords that are difficult to parse.

Yes, it's that time of the year again when you get a glimpse into the Top 200 Most Common Passwords. The 2021 report is here and it's bigger and better than ever 💣💥



Enjoy the joy of discovery! #NordPass #worstpasswords — NordPass (@NordPass) November 17, 2021

NordPass, a global password manager, analyzed passwords from 50 nations and the time it takes to crack each one.

It was discovered that the most widely used password in India was "password," followed by 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, and abc123.

The efficiency of a password against hacking and guesses is measured by its password strength. The Mumbai Police Department is one of many police departments that have issued repeated warnings about the risks of using weak passwords for online security.

Hackers, when they get access to an account due to a weak password: pic.twitter.com/ueCM4braay — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 13, 2021

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

What's your password? Don't let us know in the comments below!