Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed ‘free-speech absolutist’ is the biggest ‘man-child’ ever! We aren’t claiming it, but users on ‘Chief Twit’-acquired platform are feeling so. Recent mass lay-offs in Twitter organisation are proof of it. Remember how Musk had fired janitors after they went on a strike for higher salary or other employees who criticised him on Twitter or internal platforms? Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year, people around the world have been raising eyebrows over his dictatorship sort of management skills. Meanwhile, lately Musk has been noticing that his tweets aren’t receiving much likes.

Source: BBC

A top engineer of Twitter explained Elon Musk a possible reason about his declining reach on the platform. And guess what? He allegedly got fired. WTAF, right?

A Twitter user, @steinkobbe, shared the screenshots of a Platformer news report which features the incident. “Elon is firing engineers for explaining to him why his tweets are getting less likes,” the user wrote.

Elon is firing engineers for explaining to him why his tweets are getting less likes https://t.co/drSfR8CP0v pic.twitter.com/1hJvsJGowq — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) February 9, 2023

According to the report, Elon Musk had recently changed the settings of his Twitter account from public to private for a day, thinking it might boost the engagement size. Musk then called a group of engineers and advisors for a meeting to discuss the ongoing issue.

“This is ridiculous. I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions,” the website quoted Musk as saying. The engineer in discussion shared that ever since he has acquired Twitter after closing a $44bn deal, “public interest in his antics is waning”.

The report further states that the employees also showed a Google Trends chart while explaining the reach. Describing the drop in search rankings, they shared how his “peak popularity” declined in a year as the score went from ‘100’ to ‘9’ from April 2022 to now.

However, Elon Musk couldn’t digest the fact and told the engineer, “You’re fired.” As per a current employee, Musk now wants them to track the number of times each of his tweets is recommended, the report added.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this news:

Many Twitter users referred to him as the ‘man-child’ and ‘baby’.

Every single billionaire is a manchild and an idiot. Yes I do have proof and no doubts. https://t.co/xEkdmtQyvR — Sam Va Lentin Elizalde  (@AKOD) February 9, 2023

Muskrat is the biggest manchild there ever was https://t.co/Zp6mnzO9RU — 🎨⚒️Artsy Marxist⚒️🎨 (@_ArtsyMarxist_) February 9, 2023

Elon Musk is a manchild who tries to buy love and popularity, and refuses to acknowledge he is just a pathetic little man with a lot of money https://t.co/3tzyKGwBv4 — Vote em Rodrigo Ortiz no prêmio LeBlanc! (@IamRodrigo) February 9, 2023

Why do people like this man-child? https://t.co/qni0BKMQEO — Jake (@JakeThe1ManBand) February 10, 2023

A man child through and through https://t.co/ByfdOc5LNt — Roran (@sirensongs115) February 9, 2023

Some of them pointed out how the act was ‘childish’.

childish https://t.co/YKKsvs4ykT — spring blossom karee day (@bvnnyhwa) February 9, 2023

can't believe this site is run by a literal toddler https://t.co/nEkrVpaSEb — Pasta (@empanadas02) February 10, 2023

dudes a lil baby, lame as fuck https://t.co/Zd2YfTkmod — lanity (@Lanityliving) February 10, 2023

All hail Lord Elon. “MORE PEOPLE NEED TO TALK ABOUT ME!” https://t.co/7LqDUnkYRg — The Blue Tick From Hampton (@HamptonianMan) February 10, 2023

He really is like one of those insecure cartoon villains that bully their henchmen. https://t.co/XO2IsZWQRR — ً (@nwanu) February 10, 2023

imagine your boss asks you why no one is eating their homemade snacks from the break room & when you tell them it's bc no one thinks their snacks are tasty you get canned immediately https://t.co/lyQHKL2TPS — meh (@summer_side_up_) February 10, 2023

Imagine even he doesn't get enough views 😂 https://t.co/Ee8lYFYcxb — Poonam Sharma 🇮🇳 (@_alps) February 10, 2023

There’s something so pathetic about men with fragile egos who‘s only goal in life is to be well liked. He and trump give off the exact same energy https://t.co/EXDRz244Ev — N (@use_lessmind) February 10, 2023

The pettiness of the Great Twictator. https://t.co/PLgZFLo0Su — Gregory Norminton (@GDRNorminton) February 10, 2023

he's more pathetic than trump tbh https://t.co/5lyTMdLLwS — awkwardjoke (@anAwkwardjoke) February 10, 2023

Didn’t he lock his account? How do people consider this man smart? He’s a moron of epic proportions. https://t.co/6Pwno40Zx4 — Bobert à Grande Vitesse 🇺🇦🕊 (@thatbobertguy) February 10, 2023

Imagine being so fragile and spineless



Engineers really said "you're not popular anymore because of your shit decisions sir" https://t.co/FqUgCuu7LA — tamagomenasai (C0MMS frozen sorry ;~; – 2/2) (@Tamanegi_Kay) February 10, 2023

And people thought blocking him wasn't going to have any effect https://t.co/hLoar01Dva — The Bitchy Knitter (@BitchyKnitter) February 10, 2023

OH MY GOD HE REALLY DID BUY TWITTER JSUT SO WE WOULD BE FORCED TO PAY ATTENTION TO HIM LMFAOOOOOO https://t.co/0dl6R0S72V — batsy 🍊 (@battaIes) February 9, 2023

HE'S SO CLOSE to understanding that most of his followers are bots



SO FREAKING CLOSE



And yet so far. https://t.co/ms1nAn4lnp pic.twitter.com/OLL3qUARNE — 🐱 🄿🄸🄽🄺 🄲🄰🅃 ▶️FE2023🐱 (@HugoThePinkCat) February 9, 2023

getting fired for telling your boss that he posted cringe is about as good of a reason to get fired as any https://t.co/42nYGnghwy — Katie Tightpussy (@Juicysteak117) February 9, 2023

Elon Musk really wants to have it all but can’t handle the truth, can he? What do you think of this?