After replacing Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal has taken over his role. Twitter’s new 37-year-old chief executive officer is another addition to the list of Indian-origin tech bosses.
While desis are immensely proud and happy with the news, they have some hilarious requests for the new CEO.
Here are some of them:
Bhaai pakistaniyo ka blue tick wapas le lena pleasee— Mother india (ੴ )🇮🇳🌈💫 (@motherindia97) November 29, 2021
Bhabhi please parag bhaiya ko bolke mera @bluetiick restore karwa do. Meri taraf se deshi ghee ke bhature 🙏 https://t.co/bGe9G5bxte— बे-परवाह किसान 7.0🏹🚜 (@BholaBachcha) November 29, 2021
yaar saalon se doston k account suspended hai , ek saal k upar walon ko wapis khol , latka k mat rakh decision de , na wo idhar k na wo udhar k . tension mein hain log 1 saal k upar hui gawa.— Tejindar Singh (@tejindarbedi) November 29, 2021
Congratulations Parag on becoming the new CEO.— Shantanu Nandan Sharma (@shantanunandan2) November 29, 2021
One expectation from you. Twitter needs to introduce the edit option. You can’t be so careful every time you type 280 characters — from your living room or a pub or a parking lot.
Parag sir ab Hum sbhi Indians k Twitter verify kr k blue tick de do..angrezo se bdla lena hai #TwitterCEO— ankush (@ankushell) November 30, 2021