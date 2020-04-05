With more than 5 billion downloads on Google Play Store, WhatsApp has become one of the most loved social media platform over the years. To keep its users up to date with the latest features in the market, the Facebook-owned company keeps upgrading its app regularly.

After releasing the much-awaited dark mode, WhatsApp is planning to add a few more important features in its app. Here's a list of some features that you may see on WhatsApp soon.

Multi-device support will let people use the service on different devices at the same time.

Even after so many years and hundreds of updates, one of the biggest pitfalls of the service is that we can't use the app on multiple devices. But as per WABetaInfo, the developers at WhatsApp are testing this feature, which means we can expect it in the near future.

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change.



Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

You might be able to send self-destructing messages soon.

One of the biggest drawbacks of delete for everyone feature of WhatsApp is that it leaves a message that you have deleted it from the receiver's end. However, in future, we might be able to send messages that will self-destruct.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature which will enable users to set a desired time limit and send disappearing messages. The messages will disappear as per the preset time without leaving any traces behind.

Soon users will be able to verify the forwarded messages.

With a rapid increase in the number of fake news that is being spread on WhatsApp, the service is looking for a solution. As per WABetaInfo, the company is working on a feature that will let users verify the authenticity of the forwarded information.

After enabling the feature, users will see a search icon right next to the forwarded message. By clicking on the search icon, WhatsApp will make a Google search to check if the message is authentic or not.

Please note that all these features are yet to arrive on WhatsApp and to enjoy these features before anyone else, you can enrol in the beta program.