We have been hearing several rumours about Apple working on the successor to its affordable iPhone SE. Now, we may finally have our first look at the upcoming cheaper iPhone.

Though there's no official word on the pricing yet, Apple is expected to come with an affordable price tag. The phone is rumoured to launch in 64GB and 128GB models, with a price tag of around $399 (roughly ₹28,000) and $449 (roughly ₹32,000) respectively.

Recently, popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks posted an image of what could possibly be iPhone SE2. While OnLeaks claims that the phone might be called iPhone 9, there are others who believe Apple could end up naming the upcoming phone as iPhone SE 2.

The render shows that the smartphone can have a similar design to what we have seen on iPhone 8 including a single rear camera along with the Touch ID and an LCD display panel.

Another a report from iGeeksBlog claims that Apple may launch two new iPads and a 4.7-inch iPhone in an event in the first half of 2020. The frosted glass at the back panel of the phone suggests that the phone may come with wireless charging support.

If rumours are to be believed, this could be an ideal smartphone for those who like compact devices as OnLeaks claims that the dimensions of the phone will be 138.5x67.4x7.8mm.

All this information is based on the leaks and rumours, which means, to know more we will have to wait till the phone is officially announced.