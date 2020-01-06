2020 is bringing us some of the most anticipated smartphones. Budget focussed OnePlus 8 and the next Apple iPhone are some of the phones that everyone is looking to get their hands on.

However, if you are a 90s kid and have used the good old Nokia phones, we have some great news for you. We may see a revamped model of an old Nokia phone this year.

Rumours about the next revamped model of an old Nokia original phone sparked after HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas posted this tweet.

This is the 4th year I buy new shoes in anticipation of #CES and #MWC and it looks like this will be the best year yet! Found this stunning pair of limited edition #adidas #originals. This can only mean that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile 😉 #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/JJmizUg3ke — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 4, 2020

If we breakdown Sarvikas' tweet, we can assume that the next Nokia phone will arrive somewhere around the Chinese New Year which will be celebrated on 25th January. As of now, we don't have any information on which phone could be re-launched, looking at Nokia's track record, we are very excited with the rumour.

Apart from a revamped Nokia original phone, HMD Global is also working on the next generation of Nokia 9 PureView, which is expected to be launched with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC this year.

Ater Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G, everyone is wondering what will be the next Nokia original.