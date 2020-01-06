2020 is bringing us some of the most anticipated smartphones. Budget focussed OnePlus 8 and the next Apple iPhone are some of the phones that everyone is looking to get their hands on.

Apple iPhone
Source: BGR

However, if you are a 90s kid and have used the good old Nokia phones, we have some great news for you. We may see a revamped model of an old Nokia phone this year.

Old and new Nokia
Source: CNet

Rumours about the next revamped model of an old Nokia original phone sparked after HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas posted this tweet.

If we breakdown Sarvikas' tweet, we can assume that the next Nokia phone will arrive somewhere around the Chinese New Year which will be celebrated on 25th January. As of now, we don't have any information on which phone could be re-launched, looking at Nokia's track record, we are very excited with the rumour.

Nokia 2720 Flip
Source: 91mobiles

Apart from a revamped Nokia original phone, HMD Global is also working on the next generation of Nokia 9 PureView, which is expected to be launched with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC this year.

Nokia 8110 4G
Source: AndroidPit

Ater Nokia 3310, Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G, everyone is wondering what will be the next Nokia original.