We have been hearing a lot of rumours about the upcoming PlayStation 5 from almost a year now. Finally, we have some leaked information on the release date, pricing and a couple of features of the next-gen console.

If we believe the leaked information, the next PlayStation is expected to release on February 5th, 2020 at a PlayStation meeting which is to be hosted at the Sony Hall in New York City.

According to BGR, just like the previous generations of Sony's PlayStation, PS 5 will also be backwards compatible which means that if you ever owned a PS game, you will be able to run it on the upcoming console. Sony has already confirmed that it's planning to make the upgrade as seamless and as fast as possible.

Not just that, Sony has also confirmed that the next-gen console will be equipped with the new SSD tech which is built for the PS 5.

As per the leaks, Sony is expected to sell it's next PlayStation for $499. It is important to note that none of this is confirmed, however, there is a good chance that this leak is the real deal.