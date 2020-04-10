If you are looking to earn a little extra money by recharging Jio numbers of your friends and family, Reliance has launched an app called JioPOS Lite, that will let you do the same.

Source: Telecom Talk

According to Financial Express, the app is live on Google Play Store and allow users to become a partner of Reliance Jio. After registration, a user can recharge prepaid connections and earn a 4.16% commission as a reward.

Source: BGR

Here's how you can become a Jio partner and earn a commission.

After downloading the app on any Android smartphone, a user has to fill the registration form. It's worth noting that in order to complete the registration, a user must have an existing Jio connection. 

Source: IndiaTV

Once the registration process is complete, the app will ask you to load money in your wallet. On spending every ₹100 from the app, the user will get a commission of ₹4.16.

Please note that the registration process does not require any document's hardcopy, neither does it require physical verification.

Source: 91Mobiles

As of now, the app is available only on Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.