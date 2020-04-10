If you are looking to earn a little extra money by recharging Jio numbers of your friends and family, Reliance has launched an app called JioPOS Lite, that will let you do the same.

According to Financial Express, the app is live on Google Play Store and allow users to become a partner of Reliance Jio. After registration, a user can recharge prepaid connections and earn a 4.16% commission as a reward.

Here's how you can become a Jio partner and earn a commission.

After downloading the app on any Android smartphone, a user has to fill the registration form. It's worth noting that in order to complete the registration, a user must have an existing Jio connection.

Once the registration process is complete, the app will ask you to load money in your wallet. On spending every ₹100 from the app, the user will get a commission of ₹4.16.

Please note that the registration process does not require any document's hardcopy, neither does it require physical verification.

As of now, the app is available only on Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.