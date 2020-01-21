We still have to wait for a couple of months until we see the upcoming Apple iPhone 12. However, when it comes to leaked information about it, we already have a lot.

According to Forbes, this year, Apple is expected to launch three models of iPhone 12 which may range from 6.1-inch, for the base model, to 6.7-inch, for the Pro Max model. In addition to this, Apple is also expected to introduce 120Hz ProMotion displays which will be a big jump from current 60Hz panels.

Another big upgrade from the last year's iPhones would be the integration of a laser-based long-range 3D camera which will enable the phone to actively map its environment up to 15 feet.



The good old TouchID is also expected to return in the next iPhone. However, instead of a separate module, this time the technology will be integrated into the display panel of the phone. But if you are a fan of FaceID, don't worry the tech is not going away anytime soon.

A report by MacWorld suggests that the chipset on the next iPhone is going to be a game-changer for the company. Based on the 5nm fabrication process, the next chipset will have the potential to bring CPU performance of the iPhone in-line with the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

As of now, we don't have any information about the pricing and launch date of iPhone 12, however, Apple has a long tradition of launching new phones in September and we don't expect that to change this year.