2019 was an amazing year in terms of innovations in the world of technology. From smartphones with foldable display to phones that support the 5G network, we are thankful to all the smartphone brands that introduced some exciting tech.

Now, the latest report is even more exciting, South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has filed a new patent for a phone with an expandable display. According to GizmoChina, the patent shows an expandable display that a user will be able to increase or decrease as per the use.

When folded, it will look like just another smartphone, while the open state of the phone will offer a larger display.

The patented smartphone is expected to be equipped with a sensor that will be able to recognise the increase or decrease in the size of the display.

If everything goes well Samsung could technically provide a smartphone that offers the benefits of having multiple screen sizes.

It's also worth noting that if it becomes a reality, we could see the technology being used in bigger displays as well. However, this is not the first time we are seeing a smartphone patent with an expandable display.

Xiaomi had also patented a similar smartphone a few months back and it would be interesting to see who comes up with the first device.