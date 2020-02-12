After creating a lot of hype about their upcoming smartphones, Samsung finally launched its latest flagships with some impressive features. With the beginning of every year, Samsung sets a new benchmark and the latest S20 series is following the same trend.

Today, the company has launched three new phones under its S series along with a smartphone that looks similar to Moto Razr.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the entry-level smartphone.

With Galaxy S20, this time, Samsung has ditched the lite mode and included a more premium Ultra model as the third option. The phone is equipped with a 120Hz 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel that is capable of producing some great visuals.

For a power-packed performance, the phone features Exynos 990 chipset with up to 8GB RAM. If you are interested in mobile phone photography, the phone offers a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 10MP wide-angle front camera.

Other features of the phone include an IP68 dust/water resistant rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging. The base model of the phone is priced at $999 ( about ₹71,225).

If you think Galaxy S20 has pretty ordinary specifications, here's what Samsung has to offer with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus offers a slightly bigger, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, display panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to processing games and day to day tasks, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus offers the same Exynos 990 chipset.

The phone also shares the same camera setup that is present on the Galaxy S20, however, to keep things a little more premium, Samsung has also included a TOF 3D depth sensor at the rear panel of the handset.

To power a bigger display, a big battery is needed and Samsung has not disappointed as the smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The base model of the phone starts at $1,199 (around ₹85,514).

If you are looking for the best experience that Samsung has to offer right now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is your best bet.

The first and one of the most impressive features of the phone that sets it apart from other models is the presence of a huge 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel that supports 120Hz fluid display.

While the phone features the same Exynos 990 processor, the all-new camera setup won't fail to impress you. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a whopping 108MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide lens with super steady video mode, a TOF 3D sensor and a 40MP front camera.

To support such powerful hardware, the phone packs a massive 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The base model of the phone is priced at $1,399 (about ₹99,778).

That's not all, the South Korean tech giant also has revealed a clamshell smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

We have already seen a clamshell smartphone, Moto Razr, in the past. However, the features of the phone were not powerful enough to impress everyone. Now, with the launch of Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is trying to fill the market gap that was created by Moto Razr.

When unfolded, the phone offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display along with a tiny 1.1-inch secondary display to show all the notifications. The phone is powered by a 7nm chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a dual rear camera sensor setup that offers 12+12MP sensors along with a 10MP front camera.

Other features of the phone include UFS 3.0 storage, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 and a 3300mAh battery. The Moto Razr rival is priced at &1,380 (around ₹98,400).

As of now, we don't have any information about the Indian pricing and availability of these phones.

With a wide range of smartphones, Samsung is trying to target the mid and premium segment of the smartphone market and it would be interesting to see how the market reacts to this move of the company.