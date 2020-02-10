Apart from the movie Parasite, which became the first non-English film to win the Oscar for the best picture, another Korean name that made a lot of headlines was the tech-giant, Samsung.

According to NDTV, Samsung surprised everyone with its TV commercial, which was aired during the Academy Awards. The TV commercial showed the glimpse of a Moto Razr like smartphone, possibly Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, that opens and closes vertically.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The ad comes two days before its expected reveal event in San Francisco where the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also expected to be unveiled.

The teaser video clearly shows that the main display will have a punch-hole camera. The phone also comes with a tiny secondary display that shows the notifications and also let users perform actions like dismissing calls.

As per earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung, with its flagship specs, can fill the market gap that Moto Razr failed to capture.