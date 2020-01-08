Remember watching human-like robots in sci-fi movies and wondering if it was possible to create a robot that looks and functions just like a human? Well, the future is here as the South Korean tech giant unveils NEON, the first Artificial Human.

During its presentation at CES 2020, Samsung showcased something they are calling NEONs. According to GSMArena, NEONs are digitally generated humans that look and emote exactly like a real human.

In a statement Pranav Mistry, CEO, STAR Labs said,

NEON is like a new kind of life. There are millions of species on our planet and we hope to add one more. NEONs will be our friends, collaborators, and companions, continually learning, evolving, and forming memories from their interactions.

Wondering how NEONs are different from currently available AI-powered virtual assistants? Company's FAQs states, "NEONs are more like us, an independent but virtual living being, who can learn from experiences. Unlike AI assistants, NEONs are more like our friends and companions, with whom you share your experiences and build memories."

For those who are concerned about privacy issues, STAR Labs says that all the conversations between a human and their NEON will remain private and only the owner will be able to access those interactions.

While these Artificial Humans are still virtual, which means they are not taking on our world any time soon, we may see a real robot that looks and acts like a real human in the future.