The lockdown in India has us all confined to our homes. With the gyms and classes shut, its time to download the right app to help you stay fit, indoors.

This 30-day fitness challenge app is perfect for a month in quarantine. It has workout plans dedicated to specific parts of your body. So you can pick and work on what you'd like to tone.

Simple, efficient and short workouts that'll help you reach your fitness goal. You can pick anywhere between a 7-minute to a complete 45-minute workout.

These 7-minute workouts are great for those who are still working from home during the lockdown. You can always just take a 15 minute break and wrap these up.

This app will be your very own personal trainer throughout quarantine. It doesn't just offer workout routines but also has a healthy meal planner that'll monitor your calorie intake.

With over 20 yoga trainers helping you, this app even lets you create a private yoga plan. You can track your daily activities and stay calm during this lockdown.

This app offers you a list of workouts that require no equipment, perfect for your time in quarantine. It also has short HIIT workouts for the regular gym goers.

This app by Nike offers you both rep and time based workouts. You can pick the body part you want to focus on and even follow the workout of your favourite athletes.

You can set your goal - be it strength, focus or calorie burning, and work accordingly. From yoga to high intensity workout, this app offers everything.

Though their physical gyms are shut during the lockdown, Cult is offering their classes free of cost online. From Zumba to HIIT and Boxing, you can try them all.

Apart from various training videos, the app also tracks your steps and runs. So if you are working out indoors or taking a run in your park, this app will count your steps.

Get ready to sweat.