Due to increased GST rates, from 12% to 18%, on smartphones, many tech companies including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung and Realme have increased the prices of their smartphones in India.

According to 91Mobiles, the new prices have already been imposed on smartphones selling in the Indian market. The prices have been increased for all phone models that the companies are selling in India.

Please do note that due to increased GST rates, the price hike is permanent and will not be rolled back. With the nationwide lockdown, the supply of non-essential items including smartphones is affected.

We can expect the prices to be a little higher than usual for at least the next few months.