Due to increased GST rates, from 12% to 18%, on smartphones, many tech companies including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung and Realme have increased the prices of their smartphones in India.

Apple iPhone 11 pro max
Source: MensXP

According to 91Mobiles, the new prices have already been imposed on smartphones selling in the Indian market. The prices have been increased for all phone models that the companies are selling in India.

These are the new prices for all the Apple iPhones in India.

new iPhone prices
Source: 91Mobiles

Here's the list of Vivo smartphones with their latest prices.

new prices for vivo phones
Source: 91Mobiles

These are the new prices for all the Oppo smartphones.

new prices for Oppo smartphones
Source: 91Mobiles

New prices for Samsung phones in India.

new prices for Samsung phones
Source: 91Mobiles

New prices for Realme smartphones.

New prices for realme smartphones
Source: 91Mobiles

These are the new prices for all the Xiaomi smartphones in India.

new prices for Xiaomi smartphones
Source: 91Mobiles

Please do note that due to increased GST rates, the price hike is permanent and will not be rolled back. With the nationwide lockdown, the supply of non-essential items including smartphones is affected. 

We can expect the prices to be a little higher than usual for at least the next few months.