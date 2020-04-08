Currently, most of the major cities across the world are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, which is why global smartphone shipments fell 38% in February compared to the same period in 2019.

However, smartphone manufacturers are still fulfilling their promise of releasing new phones in 2020. If you are planning to buy a new phone, here's a list of upcoming smartphone in 2020.

1. Apple iPhone SE

Apple is generally known to launch expensive devices, however, the company has planned to launch a budget-friendly smartphone this year. Apple iPhone SE, which could be the first of at least five phones expected in 2020, is widely speculated to have a similar design that we have seen on iPhone 8.

The device is expected to be priced around $399 (₹30,394) and is rumoured to launch in an online event this month. To know more about the device, you can click here.

2. OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro

This is the first time when OnePlus is bringing features like IP rating water and dust resistance and fast wireless charging to its device, which is why OnePlus 8 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series of 2020.

The #OnePlusPopup is coming to you! Get the #OnePlus8Series Pop-up experience from the comfort of your sofa. Learn more here. 👇 — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) April 6, 2020

Not just that, the devices are also confirmed to have 5G network capability and 120Hz refresh rate display. It's confirmed that the launch event for these smartphones will take place on 14th April. Here are all the leaked specifications about the devices.

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Typically we expect the new Samsung Galaxy Notes to hit the market in August but this time we might see a change in the strategy keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. However, we can't deny the possibility of an online launch event for the upcoming Notes.

As far as features and design is concerned, we have started to see a few leaks about the device which include performance score, leaked photos of the back panel and a few concept images but it's too early and we don't know what the company is planning.

The Galaxy Note20 + will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Why do you say this? Because from the Geekbench results, we found that the processor's large core frequency is as high as 3.09GHz, and the 865 frequency is 2.84GHz, so we have reasons to think that it is 865+ . pic.twitter.com/I9bU87RPRD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2020

4. Apple iPhone 12

A renowned analyst, Jon Prosser, has recently suggested that Apple has finished the prototype of the new Apple iPhone 12 series. Confirming some of his previous leaks, Prosser claims that there will be four iPhone models this year.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!



Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯



Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀



Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

A few of the 2020 models will support the 5G network and feature something called LiDAR sensor which will measure the distance of surroundings using laser light. As of now, we are not sure about the launch date, however, typically the iPhones are known to hit the market in September.

5. Google Pixel 4A & 4A XL

Last year's Pixel 3A & 3A XL were a major success for Google, which is why the company is expected to launch the budget version of its Pixel phones this year too.

According to CNet , the phones may start at $399 (₹30,394) and feature things like a headphone jack and a punch-hole front-facing camera. The phones are expected to arrive in April or May.

6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

South Korean brand, Samsung was among the first smartphone manufacturers to launch a phone with a foldable display. Now, it looks like the company is ready to launch the next version this year.

According to tipster Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold successor might come with an 8-inch foldable display, a 108MP camera, an ultra-thin glass, S Pen and 5G network support. As of now, we don't know when the company will launch the phone, however, we can expect it to arrive in the third quarter of 2020.

7. Sony Xperia Pro

A couple of months back, Sony teased the Xperia Pro that, on paper, could compete against Apple iPhones in terms of video shooting capabilities.

It has a rear triple-camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors where one is a 16mm lens, second is a 24mm lens and third is a 70mm lens. The phone is expected to be released during the late Spring season of 2020.

While all the phones are scheduled to launch in 2020, it would be interesting to see if the coronavirus pandemic affects the usual release time of these smartphones.