We generally associate Sony with cutting-edge electronic equipment, however, with the latest announcement, the company surprised everyone.

In an announcement at this year's CES, the Japan-based tech giant announced an electric concept car called Vision-S. Wondering what's so special about Sony's new concept car?

Well, to start, the car is equipped with 33 different sensors which are placed inside and outside the car.

Not just that, the car also features multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio coverage and always-on connectivity. Addressing the press, company's CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said,

This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility.

The company announced the car at the end of its CES press conference and spent just a minute or two talking about it. This left people with a lot of unanswered questions.

We are expecting the company to unveil more information about the car soon.