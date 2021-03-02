The newly launched Al-driven technology has brought back famous historical figures like Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda to life with its shockingly eerie manipulating capabilities.

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

This new technology called Deep Nostalgia uses AI to create short video clips from historic portraits of people. It is an artificial intelligence tool that has been developed by Israeli computer vision firm D-ID. Several other pictures of other historical figures including Munshi Premchand, Aurobindo and Kasturba Gandhi also were brought back to life through this technology.

It was hard to find a quality photo of Lokmanya Tilak, but this worked. Tilak urgently deserve a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformist & revivalist of traditions, a believer in the power of mass media before most Indians could read. pic.twitter.com/M93KWkR6bc — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

A young Kasturba Gandhi -- again, high quality photos are hard to come by -- here, probably taken during her stay in South Africa (I could be wrong), where she traveled to, raised children, & discovered the contours of her own social commitments before returning to India in 1915. pic.twitter.com/THVz1zyibn — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

The great master and teacher Aurobindo wrote, when he was young, a revolutionary spirit, and a restless mind, nearly a century ago: "The Time has perhaps come fot the Indian mind, long pre-ccupied with political and economic issues, for a widening of its horizon." pic.twitter.com/8U9BwxoE7Z — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Munshi Premchand, half bemused, at the newfangled inventions that have come up 80 years after his death. If he were alive, he would probably have used some of it--perhaps, even a novel about of a farmer who wants to buy a computer for his daughter--in his vast oeuvre of writings. pic.twitter.com/dNtm4Dh7CB — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Twitter was amazed by this technology that felt so lifelike.

Absolutely brilliant . — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 28, 2021

Feeling shivers down my spine...but not with fear... actually with amusement! — faryal ahmed (@umhadi1977) February 28, 2021

Goosebumps & tears as I watch Historical giants coming to life. Especially when I saw Bhagat Singh. — Fitoori फितूरी🇮🇳 (@UrbanFitoor) February 28, 2021

they are superb... fantastic. appear like a video, captured live, real. this aspect of AI tech can bring our cherished heroines and heroes to life and put a smile on our face.



yeah, obviously there will follow negatives too which @RajivMessage can explain with great clarity — Srivathsan (@paaru_par) February 28, 2021

Who has developed this Heritage AI algorithm? It's fascinating. And far better than some gimmicks used by film makers to recreate the past by bringing alive long-dead historical figures on screen. — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 28, 2021

God bless technology.