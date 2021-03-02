The newly launched Al-driven technology has brought back famous historical figures like Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda to life with its shockingly eerie manipulating capabilities.    

This new technology called Deep Nostalgia uses AI to create short video clips from historic portraits of people. It is an artificial intelligence tool that has been developed by Israeli computer vision firm D-ID. Several other pictures of other historical figures including Munshi Premchand, Aurobindo and Kasturba Gandhi also were brought back to life through this technology. 

Twitter was amazed by this technology that felt so lifelike.

God bless technology. 