In association with vivo

It’s here. We’re finally in the season of festivities, shimmering lights, warm beverages, and discounted sales! And let’s not forget the amazing product launches that I’m always excited about. For example, the new vivo V25 is out in the market and it’s turning some heads.

So with this hot new smartphone out, here are 6 impressive features that caught our eye!

1. It looks a million dollars.

The new vivo V25 comes with a sunlight and UV sensitive Colour Changing Fluorite AG Glass that feels soft with a matte finish. Diffused surface coating gives it a comfortable and fingerprint free hold. It also comes in two nature inspired colours of Surfing Blue that changes colours under strong lights and Elegant Black that screams minimalism. The impressive 6.44 inch OLED display comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Besides that, it has a 2.5D thin and light body with a twin-lens reflex camera inspired lens design. Talk about style and perfection, eh?!

2. The camera features are dope!

The camera is a major feature that one looks for while choosing a smartphone nowadays. And with vivo V25, you’re in for a treat. The phone sports a 64 MP HD Rear Camera with excellent night portrait features. It uses Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) to capture crystal clear details of your life with ease. The camera also has Bokeh Flare Portrait with a collection of Bokeh Flare Shapes to give you that professional and edgy artistic look.

The 50MP Front Camera comes with Eye Autofocus that tracks your eyes and keeps you in continuous focus to provide sharp and vibrant results. Besides 4K and HDR video, other equally impressive features include the Vlog Movie which comes with Multi Style Portrait, Dual-View Video, Dual Exposure, Bokeh Portrait Video, and Multi-Style Portrait Video with style filters like Fresh, Texture,Canvas, Rococo, Kyoto snow, etc. Again, isn’t that what an extension of your eye would look like?

3. The new vivo V25 never runs out of juice.

The 4500mAh (TYP) large-density, large-capacity battery uses Super Charge Pump for fast charging so your day runs as smoothly as this phone. Smart Charging Engine makes the battery last longer and boosts battery life while the 24-Dimension Security Protection ensures seamless charging and prevents overheating. It’s safe, fast, and long lasting. You still think you need to consider other options?

4. The processor has got your back!

The new vivo V25 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G platform that has two super-large cores (A78 at 2.4 GHz) and six energy-efficient cores (A55 at 2.0GHz). It also comes with 8GB expandable RAM and offers upto 1TB of expandable memory which result in a stable and smooth system operation. The all round Video Enhancement, HDR10+, 1300 nits peak brightness, and 90Hz Ultra Vision Screen will also prove to be a treat for your eyes like never before!

5. vivo V25 will never spill any tea.

Privacy is a major concern when it comes to personal devices. With vivo V25’s new Privacy Protection System, you’re covered in that field like no other. The phone is setting new standards of privacy with features like app pinning, approximate location with privacy indicator, unlock to power off, privacy dashboard, and hidden album. It is literally the best confidant anyone can ask for!

6. It’s got the gaming scene set.

Lastly, everyone enjoys a good old gaming session every now and then. And no matter how often this instance occurs, vivo V25 is equipped with features like a Liquid Cooling System, Game Boost Mode, and Game Antenna Design to never let you down. These features will ensure intense, vivid, and smooth gaming experiences so you can enjoy game night like a boss!

To conclude, the new vivo V25 not only looks like a 10, but also comes with impressive features that are swoon worthy! It is a perfect upgrade for anyone that is looking for a smartphone with premium feels and features. This cool new smartphone is available at a discounted price of INR 27,999 only, with several additional offers, cashbacks, and discounts on specific debit and credit cards. So what are you waiting for? Come check out the new vivo V25 here!