Within three years of its launch, a short video-sharing social media app, TikTok, has dethroned Facebook and became the second most downloaded app of 2019.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, with nearly 220 million installs, the number of downloads for TikTok reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is a 24% increase over the number of downloads in quarter 3 of the same year.

Along with the number of downloads, the revenue of the app also grew by a massive 540% during the same quarter. However, the instant messaging app, WhatsApp, remained on top in the same quarter, leading four apps from Facebook in the top five.

As per the report, Google too had a great quarter as for first time in five years, Google managed to pass Facebook to become the top mobile publisher by worldwide downloads on App Store. Out of the top 20 apps, Google had six apps in the quarter.

However, when it comes to overall downloads for the year, Google still trails behind Facebook.