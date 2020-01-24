Going on a date with someone you just met on a dating app can be scary. But your favourite dating app, Tinder is making sure that you have nothing to fear anymore. According to reports, Tinder's parent company Match Group Inc. will be adding a panic button feature to the app. This feature tracks the users’ locations and contacts police services in the case of an emergency.

The feature comes in partnership with an app called Noonlight, which will add safety features based on the information put in by the users. The users will state who they are going on a date with and where, and Noonlight will track them in real life.

Brittany LeComte, Co-founder and CCO, Noonlight said in the press release.

Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behavior and helping members meet matches with more confidence. It’s a first-of-its-kind added security measure to help protect Tinder members even when they’ve taken their interactions off the app into real life.

Tinder will soon add another feature which requires users to self-authenticate their identity using real-time pictures and also has a prompt while chatting called “Does This Bother You?” to detect offensive messages.

According to Wall Street Journal, Match Inc. will roll out this feature to its other apps including Hinge, Match, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish. The company has reassured that the location and other information the users share with Noonlight will not be shared with Match Inc due to terms of privacy. The feature will roll out in the US starting January 28th, but the company is yet to confirm when it will hit India and other countries.