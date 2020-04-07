From sharing useless home remedies to misinformation, during this pandemic, WhatsApp forwards have been at an all time high.

To curb the spread of fake news through its platform, WhatsApp has added a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time. Frequently forwarded messages are indicated with a double tick on top on WhatsApp.

The Facebook-owned company is also working on a new feature which will let users verify forwarded messages on the web. These messages will have a magnifying glass icon on that will provide users an option to verify these forwards on the web.

While that feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s beta versions for Android and iOS. It will be available to all users soon.

The new frequently forwarded message limit will be available on Android and iPhone both and it will be available globally shortly.