Technological change is a key factor in the economic development of a nation. It has enhanced our lives in terms of transportation, communication, healthcare, entertainment or connectivity. Of course, things have been easier and quicker. For the ones, who are from pre-digital era, have witnessed several technological changes over the years be it emergence of social media, transactions via UPI method, watching shows and films on Netflix or other OTT platforms, to name a few.

Source: Tenor

However, some technological advancements haven’t turned out to be better than previous options available around us. And this is what Twitter has been talking about.

A Twitter user, @xaviersjunior, recently posted a tweet saying, “this is the worst thing that has evolved out of technology.”

"this is the worst thing that has evolved out of technology" — Jr. Xavier (@xavierisjunior) June 11, 2023

Netizens have come up with QR codes, Instagram reels, OTT subscriptions, wireless chargers, air pods, UPI transactions and other things:

Let’s check them out here:

Switching from cable/DTH service to OTT subscription platforms was the worst decision we ever made as humans https://t.co/cV0EBD4wZu — Samarth (@ItsOkGoldberg) June 11, 2023

paper straws https://t.co/ufuATBuUio — ziq woo bin (@haziqdgaf) June 12, 2023

Wireless earphones, qr menu, ONLINE CONCERT TICKETS https://t.co/rWzIhkjYSA — A.D.istraction (@mschanandlers) June 12, 2023

Wireless charger which requires a wire to work and are expensive than a regular charger. https://t.co/cay93omf0j pic.twitter.com/NiMCGN5YTT — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 11, 2023

Typing passwords into your tv with a remote https://t.co/Cp6MiLbFvl — South Asian Lana Del Rey (@h666ris) June 11, 2023

Airpods man. Earphones were far better. https://t.co/RXocly9h2L — jczjfzudLJcCnzcjzfj (@UEjhzjfsjfjfzgk) June 11, 2023

Going broke cus of UPI https://t.co/shoUoFbIFd — Gnanapriya (GP) (@MaskPodraMayiru) June 11, 2023

Smart watch — Bilkul Sahi 🇮🇳 (@BilkulSahi) June 11, 2023

IVRS is the most irritating thing evolved out of tech! — Suhas (@kmsuhas) June 11, 2023

I can totally relate to QR codes for dining in restaurants or cafes being one of the worst things to have evolved from technology. What do you think?

Also Read: Here’s How Technology Has Changed Over The Last Decade