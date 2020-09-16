At the Apple Event last night, the company launched a new iPad Air (2020), the 8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Obviously, Twitter had a lot to say about the event. From the new 'like' button on Twitter to the fact that the company did not launch a new iPhone.

lol apple is trying to sell a smartwatch in 2020 — when time really doesn't matter #AppleEvent — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent

2 minutes silence for those who sold their old iphones in hope to buy a new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/IYcGsW1KuB — ZAYN SHEIR (@mzkhan8888) September 16, 2020

When you've already removed your kidney to exchange it immediately for the iPhone 12 but apple doesn't announce it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uFu8mV6rmt — Shahzad Malik (@shahzadnemat1) September 16, 2020

apple: what's an easy way to make them happy??

us: wow the like button 😱😱#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/k1aau58Owr — K I o (@Kijoay) September 16, 2020

Apple event for android users- pic.twitter.com/iRlVRBpfNb — Mojo (@Singhlicious) September 15, 2020

They didn’t announce the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent.



Le kidneys: pic.twitter.com/tj3Ctq6IuP — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) September 16, 2020

that’s cute hit the like button #AppleEvent but where is the iPhone 12?? pic.twitter.com/vPnJ0Hhy8i — Bry (@BrieBullifer30) September 16, 2020

#AppleEvent



PS. Like this tweet to see the magic that happens with the like button



*Me* when apple didn't release iPhone 12 at their event: pic.twitter.com/pLJadUQvwx — Kushagra Oberoi (@TheKushagra25) September 16, 2020

me realizing my phone won’t slow down if apple doesn’t announce the iphone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Cx0f2FHY0n — nora ミ☆ ia in betty era (@tayloberlin) September 15, 2020

Apple didn't not announced iPhone 12 in their recent #AppleEvent



People who have already sold their previous iPhone to buy a new one . pic.twitter.com/KZj0bQAJb2 — Logical Army 🇮🇳 (@nitin_sta) September 16, 2020

Me searching for the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yzGaeW1l7e — Ronaldo Amaya (@ronyamaya) September 15, 2020

me after selling my iPhone 11 yesterday ready for the 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pKGE4kdJAs — MB (@Enigmahimovic) September 15, 2020

Me when I sat through the whole apple event and they didn’t even mention the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/675yx1jxZ1 — Hala (@Aikaz_F) September 15, 2020

You can spot the android users snickering in the corner.