Apple keeps upgrading iOS, adding new features to elevate the iPhone user experience, and basically making things convenient for people. Thanks to these updates, the iPhone now enables face ID with a mask on, can extract text from an image, does not autocorrect ‘ducking’, and so much more. But imagine if one day you got the reins in your hands to design a new feature that would impact over a billion iPhone active users worldwide. You can go all out with your ideas and suggest your wildest of thoughts. Too much pressure, right?

Well, apparently, there is already someone named Soren Iverson, an LA-based product designer, who’s famous on Twitter (now X) for his unhinged ideas on popular apps and products. Now, through his tweets, it looks like they’re actual updates, but they’re not. They are, in fact, entertaining ideas that are crazy in theory but too scary in real life.

Given iPhone 15 and iOS 17 have been newly introduced, here are some of Iverson’s wildest ideas for the iPhone:

1. You can read how somebody saved your name in their contacts

iMessage see how they saved your name in their contacts pic.twitter.com/VcGB9Belkx — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) September 25, 2023

2. Nothing just your phone checking up on whether you maintain basic hygiene after the loo break

Find my iPhone asks if you washed your hands when you use the bathroom pic.twitter.com/8Dlw8Zx0t9 — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) September 17, 2023

3. Guess what, this person took a screenshot of your chat

iMessage shows you when someone takes a screenshot pic.twitter.com/4s42TZ9K3P — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) August 15, 2023

4. iMessage telling you the average response time of the person you’re chatting with so that you can manage your expectations accordingly

iMessage average response time pic.twitter.com/lIW9klJJvP — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) July 14, 2023

5. Talking about a third person, wanna BCC them?

iMessage BCC option pic.twitter.com/2LFlI0JjpT — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) August 30, 2023

6. You missed out on a lot of chats in this hyper-active group, so here’s a quick summary

iMessage group chat TL;DR pic.twitter.com/kftvUDoYve — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) July 30, 2023

7. Apple knows when you’ve had a few drinks, better take a sobriety test before accessing Google Maps

Now, this one may actually be quite useful!

iOS feature detects when you drink and gives surprise sobriety tests before using certain apps pic.twitter.com/1QAa1bMfps — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) August 14, 2023

8. Your face has too many flaws, let us beautify you

Don’t mind us, we only want you to be ‘glowing’ evermore.

iPhone camera calls out your flaws and helps you “beautify” photos pic.twitter.com/NpFt4EmVwm — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) August 11, 2023

All these ideas are too darn believable, and this only makes the future look scary.

