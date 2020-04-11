In order to make the service even more accessible to users, Facebook-owned photo-sharing service, Instagram has started rolling out web-based direct messages to all of its users globally.

Earlier, users were able to access Instagram messages on the app only, but now users can look at them in their browsers too. In an official tweet, Instagram wrote, "Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world."

*Sliding into your DMs*



Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

According to The Verge, Instagram has been testing the feature with a few users since January. This may not be the most useful feature for some users but for people like media persons and influencers, who reply to hundreds of messages on Instagram every day, it's a great convenience.

To access your DMs on the web client, look for the DM icon in the top right corner of the website. Along with all your personal messages, users can also access features like emoji keyboard. Users can also click here to access their inbox directly.

At the time when the whole world is running on digital communications, it's a small but welcoming addition to one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.