As if this year hasn't already given us a fair amount of reasons to dislike it, here's a fresher reason to continue doing so. There seems to be a virus circulating online that is attacking phones via WhatsApp.

The computer virus is being shared as an alternate version of the application and is called WhatsApp Pink. It starts off by offering you upgraded features to the application. The message will contain a link, which you'll be directed to click on. It also claims to turn your WhatsApp interface and logo pink. The virus seems to only be impacting Android phones so far.

Fortunately, a cybersecurity researcher named Rajshekhar Rajaharia spotted the virus and has been alerting people to not click on any such links or share the message with other people. He also mentioned that the virus can take complete control of your phone and/or lock you out of your WhatsApp account. Here is a video to help you understand how the virus looks on a screen, and how to uninstall it.

Update - #WhatsappPink app is getting hide automatically after installation.

To UnInstall it - Go to settings => Go to storage or apps (depends on model) => you can see the list of apps that are installed in your phone. There you can uninstall hidden apps. #InfoSec @rahulyadavrds pic.twitter.com/iaIhVW9rhi — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021

Many people have come forward and tweeted to warn others of the malware.

When I found the link to click on the link to get a pink WhatsApp version at first time then I was shocked to see the new version. When I clicked the link ,my mobile was hanged for a few minutes. So, be alert. Don't Click the Link. — Shoriful Islam Khan (@Shorifulislam46) April 20, 2021

