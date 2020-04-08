The spread of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms like WhatsApp is a major issue that needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

According to WhatsApp, with a view to building a safe platform for its users, the company has narrowed down the number of frequent forwards to one chat at a time. This means that the limit applies only on those messages that have been previously forwarded five time or more.

This move from the social media giant will surely help in slowing down the spread of misinformation during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a blog post by WhatsApp, the company has observed a significant increase in the number of forwards since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The post states, "We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."

The instant messaging service is reportedly testing a new feature that will help in curbing the spread of misinformation. However, this is not the only feature that the developers are working on, here's the list of features that you may see on the app very soon.