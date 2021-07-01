A select beta testers of WhatsApp will be able to send and receive pictures and videos with the "view once" option.

This means that the said media disappears when opened once, which is quite similar to how they work on Instagram, though there they disappear after two times.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new "View Once" mode for Android beta testers that wipes photos and videos as soon as you view and dismiss them.



The company's top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo that this feature was coming on WhatsApp very soon.

Also, like Instagram, WhatsApp will notify the user when the media sent by them is viewed. The option to make it a 'view once' media will appear beside the caption bar.

WhatsApp has view once photos now. Wow they're really tryna put Snapchat out of business huh

View once option while selecting a media is now available on whatsapp beta

For now, only beta users can send use this feature while others can only receive such photos and videos but not send.

It is not known when WhatsApp will make this official.