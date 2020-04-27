At a time when India as well as most parts of the world are under lockdown and people are relying on social media apps, WhatsApp has announced that it is increasing the allowed number of participants in a group audio and video calls.

According to Facebook's official Twitter handle, WhatsApp is expanding the group video and voice calls to allow up to 8 people, earlier 4, to connect at the same time.

We're expanding @WhatsApp group video and voice calls to allow up to 8 people. pic.twitter.com/6efqB3rFyv — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Though the tweet does not reveal by when we can expect this update to arrive, Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, announced that the feature can be expected to arrive on iOS and Android in the last week of this month.

I'm very excited for this. We'll be rolling out to users on Android and iPhone next week. https://t.co/jNZCBs6EZE — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 24, 2020

Recently, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook has also launched Messenger Rooms where up to 50 users can connect via video call.

Not just that, after getting the video call link, people from different platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp will be able to join the call.